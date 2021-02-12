https://noqreport.com/2021/02/12/trumps-legal-team-made-the-right-arguments-during-the-impeachment-trial/

The Trump Legal Defense Team provided their rebuttal to the House Impeachment Managers, all of whom are Democrats, and did an effective job at showing the hypocrisy and corruption of the Left within this trial. Using extensive video footage to make their point, they proved the hypocrisy of the House Managers in their refusal to impeach themselves while going after POTUS Trump.

During the opening statements from the Trump Team regarding whether the Impeachment of a Private Citizen was Constitutional, I was underwhelmed. With that said, today’s presentation of the facts and evidence was very impressive. They used the Democrats’ own words against them, showing that they are insincere in their accusations, clearly not actually believing what they are saying.

The takeaway from this Impeachment is that the Democrats will do and say anything it takes to achieve their goals… the ends justify the means. This is dangerous territory. They are willing to lie, cheat and steal in order to get rid of Donald Trump and his supporters. We cannot stoop to their level, yet we must also understand what we are up against. The fight to save our nation is an important one, yet we must ensure that we behave in moral ways, yet also be strategic in our moves. We must stop playing checkers and begin to play chess. It’s now or never.

