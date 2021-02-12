https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-why-the-left-wants-to-shut-down-fox-news/

Posted by Kane on February 12, 2021 1:36 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Tucker’s opening statement from last night

This quote from Tucker is up for debate — “Fox News is the last big news organization in America that differs from the rest. On Fox, there are still journalists who are willing to think for themselves and are brave enough to say so out loud. The oligarchs hate it. And they want to shut us down for good.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...