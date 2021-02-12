https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-why-the-left-wants-to-shut-down-fox-news/
Tucker’s opening statement from last night
This quote from Tucker is up for debate — “Fox News is the last big news organization in America that differs from the rest. On Fox, there are still journalists who are willing to think for themselves and are brave enough to say so out loud. The oligarchs hate it. And they want to shut us down for good.”
