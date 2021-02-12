https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-confirms-ban-on-trump-permanent-even-if-he-runs-in-2024

Twitter confirmed Wednesday that former President Donald Trump will always be banned from their platform, even if run decides to run for office again in 2024.

“As for Trump returning to Twitter one day, the company’s CFO Ned Segal made it clear Wednesday that’s not an option,” reported CNBC. “Segal told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box‘ Wednesday that Trump would never be allowed to return to the site, even if he decides to run for office again.”

This means we could potentially have a president that is barred from the vital platform, underscoring Big Tech’s power. Notably, Trump was banned from the platform on Jan. 8, which meant he was unable to post for nearly two weeks while serving in the White House.

In a statement issued concerning Trump’s ban, Twitter said they made the move “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the announcement said, The Daily Wire reported. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things,” the statement from Twitter added. “We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

As the move came to ban Trump, Twitter reportedly permanently banned thousands of accounts “tied to the Qanon movement,” CNBC noted.

The Big Tech platform reportedly permanently banned the account of the James O’Keefe-founded undercover journalist group Project Veritas on Thursday for allegedly sharing “private information” without consent.

James O’Keefe later said in a video that Twitter highlighted the apparently rule-violating post from Project Veritas as a video showing the Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen being questioned outside his home.

“The tweet in question arose when asking for comment from Facebook’s VP of Integrity about censorship,” the group said from their Telegram channel. “Project Veritas is appealing this decision, as no privacy was violated.”

“Twitter also confirmed that O’Keefe’s personal account had been locked temporarily for violating the same policy, and that O’Keefe would be required to remove the violative content before regaining permission to tweet,” CNN Business reported Thursday. “In an emailed statement to CNN Business, O’Keefe again said it was ‘false’ that the video contained private information and claimed Twitter told the group it could have its account reinstated if it deleted the tweet containing the video.”

CNN Business followed-up with Twitter about O’Keefe’s claim that he was told the account could potentially be reinstated. The Big Tech platform said they had “mistakenly communicated to Project Veritas that there would be a way to restore its account and confirmed that the group’s suspension was permanent and final.”

