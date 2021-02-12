https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/uncovered-conman-long-history-deceit-dennis-montgomery-inserted-false-information-election-fraud-investigation-paying/

To our disgust, we confirmed earlier this week that information was inserted into the 2020 election fraud narrative to sidetrack and defraud the effort to uncover the fraud. The man behind this false information is a huckster with a long track record of deceit, Dennis Montgomery.



Earlier this week, Larry Johnson at the Gateway Pundit, reported that Dennis Montgomery was behind an operation to insert false narratives into the 2020 election fraud investigation.

Some readers were upset hearing Larry’s news. One comment was that there was more support for the ‘Hammer and Scorecard’ than Russia collusion. This is a good point since the Russia collusion hoax was a big lie that the Democrats and the Big Media are still pushing to this day.

Because the FBI, DOJ, and other federal and state agencies refused to look into the massive fraud in the 2020 election or were part of it, individuals outside of the government have had to dig into the data and events to uncover the mountains of fraud surrounding the election stolen from President Trump.

Together a relatively small group of patriots has uncovered mountains of real fraud and crimes that occurred in the 2020 election (e.g. cars dropping off late-night ballots after the election is over, ballots counted without poll watchers present, machines flipping votes to Biden, lack of documentation on millions of absentee ballots, etc.). All of this leads to an election that was stolen through fraud on a massive scale.

We have enough already to overturn this election. However, we don’t have the courts or legislatures with the courage to address this massive fraud to date. (Everyone knows the election was stolen.)

Unfortunately, hucksters like Dennis Montgomery have inserted garbage data into the narrative in an attempt to discredit the fraud investigations and related crimes. We don’t know who’s paying him.

Montgomery was behind data that made it into the hands of some of the top individuals who are fighting for President Trump. Montgomery claimed to prove that President Trump won the election based on his data. (We believe the election was stolen but Montgomery’s data doesn’t prove it.)

Yaacov Apelbaum looked at Montgomery’s data and shared these observations:

Many of the source and destination IP addresses don’t match the locations specified in the location description Some of the company/entity names don’t match the assigned geo locations The “SOURCE OWNER” column uses DBA names for companies instead of the actual legal name, which is what you would get if you did an actual low-level IP to organization resolution All of the destinations are protected with firewalls, so, the “INTRUSION METHOD” referencing the word “FIREWALL” is meaningless. From the limited attack vocabulary its obvious that whoever wrote this isn’t familiar with actual cyber offensive operations The DATE column is missing a time zone data. The odd distribution pattern of date-time stamps also strongly suggests that they are nonorganic and were produced using some sort of a cyclic function with a random number generator Some of the records are incomplete, for example, one row states that “TRUMP: DOWN 44,905”, but it failed to add the a “Y” under the corresponding “SUCCESS” column The tabs on the spreadsheet show that the titles were created manually (“Sheet 1” vs. “Sheet1”), which is unlikely if this data came from an automated process The values in the fields titled “SOURCE ID” and “TARGET ID”, which have a MAC address format were most likely created with a random number generator. A sampling of these MAC addresses yielded no results of known network card manufacturers

Montgomery’s efforts have paid off in the past as he lives in a multi-million dollar home.

Yaacov shares:

It’s not entirely clear who paid Montgomery to forge the data and promote this fabrication. Motivation wise, It could be just another con and money-making venture, but, it’s also possible that it’s a political gambit that is designed to kill any real discussion about potential election fraud.

The far-left Daily Beast knew a lot about Montgomery already on November 9th and reported on Montgomery to debunk the entire election fraud narrative:

The election fraud claims center on Dennis Montgomery, a former intelligence contractor and self-proclaimed whistleblower who claims to have created the “Hammer” supercomputer and the “Scorecard” software some Trump fans believe was used to change the votes… …What Trump allies tend to leave out, however, is that Montgomery has a long history of making outlandish claims that fail to come true. As an intelligence contractor at the height of the War on Terror, Montgomery was behind what’s been called “one of the most elaborate and dangerous hoaxes in American history,” churning out allegedly fictitious data that once prompted the Bush administration to consider shooting down airplanes… …As of 2011, Montgomery was fighting Nevada charges for writing bad checks worth $1.8 million at casinos. The Daily Beast was unable to determine the ultimate disposition of those charges…

…Montgomery resurfaced in 2013, as a “confidential informant” for controversial Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Montgomery reportedly swindled good Sheriff Joe Arpaio out of more than $100,000.

Anything connected to Dennis Montgomery is suspect based on what is known about this guy. The real question is who is backing this huckster or is he on his own?



