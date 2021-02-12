https://hannity.com/media-room/unhappiest-place-on-earth-disney-considers-ditching-california-for-florida-over-covid-rules/

DISNEY SHUTS DOWN: Disneyland, Walt Disney World Close Over Coronavirus Fears

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.20

Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will close their doors to tourists this week; shutting down operations to help combat the growing Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” the company said in a statement.

The company will also suspend its cruise operations starting March 14th.

“The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open, the company said,” reports Fox Orlando.

Source: Fox Orlando