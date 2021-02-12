https://hannity.com/media-room/unhappiest-place-on-earth-disney-considers-ditching-california-for-florida-over-covid-rules/
DISNEY SHUTS DOWN: Disneyland, Walt Disney World Close Over Coronavirus Fears
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.20
Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will close their doors to tourists this week; shutting down operations to help combat the growing Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” the company said in a statement.
The company will also suspend its cruise operations starting March 14th.
— Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) March 13, 2020
“The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open, the company said,” reports Fox Orlando.
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox Orlando
EXODUS: Disney Considering Moving Large ‘Portions of Its Business’ from California to Florida
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.12.21
A new report published this week revealed the Disney Corporation is considering moving large portions of its business from California to Florida due to the Golden State’s severe CoVID restrictions and anti-market policies.
.@Disney is considering moving portions of its business from California to Florida.
The entertainment giant isn’t the only one pondering a move, several companies have already made the jump to the Sunshine State.
https://t.co/MKIfPOTPug
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2021
“Disney is in talks to move some of its office divisions from its Burbank complex in California to Lake Nona, a master-planned community to be based in the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orlando Business Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter,” reports the Washington Examiner.
“As the largest employer in Central Florida, we are always exploring opportunities for additional locations within the vicinity of our theme park, but there is nothing concrete,” a Disney spokesperson said.
“The potential move comes as Disney has suffered an increasingly frayed relationship with the state of California, which has been aggressive in its statewide shutdowns designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The entertainment giant expects to lay off 32,000 employees and incur $1 billion in additional costs in order to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations,” adds the website.
Read the full report here.