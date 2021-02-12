https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/us-life-expectancy-grew-2020-showing-negligent-effects-china-coronavirus-us-death-rate-shows-lowest-growth-9-years-despite-covid-hysteria/

The US life expectancy rate actually grew in 2020.

This means you can expect to live longer despite the hysteria of the China Coronavirus.

United States – Historical Life Expectancy Data

Year Life Expectancy Growth Rate

2021 78.99 0.080%

2020 78.93 0.080%

2019 78.87 0.080%

2018 78.81 -0.030%

The US Historical death rate in the United States was the lowest in 9 years.

In November The Gateway Pundit reported on an article published by Johns Hopkins University that showed the total deaths in the US had not increased dramatically in 2020 when compared to prior years.

Johns Hopkins later took down the study.

We now know that our previous reporting and the Johns Hopkins study by Genevieve Briand was absolutely accurate.

The elites have been lying to you as they continue to crush your spirit and your livelihood.

