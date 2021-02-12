https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/washington-national-cathedral-blasted-inviting-conservative-preacher/

(DISRN) – Washington National Cathedral is facing a firestorm of criticism for allowing Max Lucado, a popular evangelical minister, to fill their virtual pulpit for a recent church service. The issue, according to the angry members of the progressive Episcopalian denomination, is that Lucado believes in a biblical view of human sexuality.

Lucado spoke about the Holy Spirit, not about sexuality, during the service in question. But the fact that his nondenominational Christian Church in San Antonio, Texas, espouses the biblical view that homosexual conduct is sinful, did not sit well with a vocal contingent of the D.C. congregation.

“Lucado’s teachings and preaching inflicts active harm on LGBTQ people,” read a petition that was circulated in the hopes of having the preacher be disinvited. “Fear-mongering and dehumanizing messages from powerful speakers like Lucado have been used to justify rollbacks of LGBTQ rights and to exclude LGBTQ people from civil protections and sacred rites. To our knowledge, Lucado has not publicly renounced these views.”

