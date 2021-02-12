https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/02/12/watch-gina-carano-episode-unmasks-mickey-mouse-as-the-evil-emperor-palpatine-n1425328

Disney, the once lovable family-oriented entertainment company, owns Star Wars now and it flexed its muscle by firing Mandalorian star Gina Carano this week.

Her offense?

She’s a strong woman who spoke her mind.

Sort of like a certain OG Star Wars princess…

In firing Carano, but leaving others who’ve done the same — or worse — employed, Mickey Mouse has ripped off his mask and revealed who he really is.

Meanwhile, the former Magic Kingdom shows its pride in its technological terror by sidling up to true real-world monsters.

The more the Mouse Emperor tightens his grip, the more of us will slip through his four gloved fingers.

That and more on this episode of C’Mon Now! with, well, me.

