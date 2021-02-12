https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/watch-democrats-threatened-trump-promised-fight-like/

Democrats in Congress who have pushed forward their second partisan impeach-and-remove agenda against former President Donald Trump, after their first scheme a year ago failed, are charging that he told supporters to “fight like hell.”

That, they claim, was part of what inspired a few criminal individuals among Trump’s supporters to vandalize the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

So as part of the defense against the impeachment plan, Trump defense lawyers on Friday played a video montage not only of direct Democrat physical threats to Trump, but dozens more saying the same words Trump used.

TRENDING: Watch Dershowitz destroy Democrats’ impeachment in under 2 minutes

For example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who launched both impeach campaigns, said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

And she said, “You’ve got to be ready to throw a punch.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said, ‘I think you need to go back and punch him in the face.”

Joe Biden threatened to “take him behind the gym” and beat “the hell out of him.”

The Dems the ones urging violence against their opponents? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I will go and take Trump out tonight,” threatened Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Her rallies over the past four years have been led mostly by her shrieks of “Impeach 45!”

Other threats from various Democrat entertainers or personalities: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

And, “They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

