When the going gets rough, you can count on Trump-haters to slam President Trump and his supporters.

Nikki Haley slammed President Trump and his supporters telling far-left Politico, “We shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Haley has been wanting to let that out for years.

And she’s 100% incorrect.

President Trump had every right to confront and challenge the 2020 election results. If Haley was more astute she would see this. She’s not and it proves she is incapable of serious consideration for any public office in the future, unless she joins a Democrat administration.

If you can’t stand up to fraud, you can’t be trusted to lead.

The Hill reported:

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued stunning remarks breaking with former President Trump, telling Politico in an interview published Friday that she believes he “let us down.” “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley, who served in her ambassador role under Trump, said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” Haley’s remarks are her strongest yet against the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and come as Trump’s legal team is set to continue its defense of Trump on Friday in his second Senate impeachment trial.

