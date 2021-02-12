https://www.theblaze.com/news/gina-carano-new-movie-fired

Actress Gina Carano announced a new film venture after being fired from her popular role on “The Mandalorian” show for the Disney+ streaming service.

Carano was fired after an online outrage mob began a campaign against her for a post comparing the hatred against conservatives for the political views to that of the Jews in Nazi Germany. She had previously been targeted for other posts involving skepticism about the efficacy of wearing face masks and the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lucasfilm

condemned her posts and said that she would no longer be included on future episodes of the show.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” read the

statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

On Friday, Carano struck back with a new film project.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” said Carano in a statement Friday.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” she continued. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano also tweeted, “This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion.”

Critics of the move by Lucasfilm pointed out that the show’s major star Pedro Pascal had posted a meme in a similar vein comparing the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump to the Holocaust. Others noted that Disney had thanked the communist Chinese government for their role in the filming of the “Mulan” movie, despite reports that the government was actively oppressing a minority Muslim group.

