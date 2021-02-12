https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/what-a-dolt-rick-wilson-couldnt-stop-himself-from-bragging-about-lincoln-project-pilfering-jennifer-horns-private-messages/

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

This has never been truer about any other group than The Lincoln Project. What a MESS they are without Trump to complain about 24/7 … oh, and that whole John Weaver being accused of sexually harassing dozens of young men (and boys?!) has been sorta problematic as well.

Add in this bit of ridiculousness of stealing Jennifer Horn’s private messages with journalist Amanda Becker and posting them on Twitter and we may well have the unraveling of this ridiculous grift.

For example, Rick Wilson completely sabotaged any ‘hope’ of blaming some half-witted intern for the thread and bad judgment:

Rick out-Ricked himself this time.

