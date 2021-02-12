https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-the-outrage-sen-hawleys-wife-discusses-left-wing-protests-death-threats-at-family-home/
AOC: Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘Must Resign’ or Face ‘Expulsion’ After Capitol Riots
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Thursday; saying the two “must resign” after thousands of protesters stormed the US Capitol during a Joint Session of Congress.
“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” posted AOC on Twitter.
“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” said Cruz earlier in the day.
BACKLASH BUILDS: Republicans Push to Censure Schumer After Supreme Court Threats
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20
Republican lawmakers vowed to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week over his overt threat towards two Supreme Court Justices; ominously stating they will “pay the price” for their decisions.
“Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., may still face consequences from his colleagues after facing criticism from conservatives and liberals alike for remarks he directed towards Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at an abortion rights rally last week that some have considered threatening,” reports Fox News.
“Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has continued to call for Schumer to be censured after introducing a resolution in the Senate to do just that. And dozens of well-known conservative leaders signed a letter Monday adding their voices to the calls,” adds Fox.
“Of course Schumer’s attacks were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’! He should be CENSURED,” Hawley tweeted Friday.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned last week. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
