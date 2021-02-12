https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/while-thousands-of-americans-lose-their-jobs-and-even-their-lives-doctor-jill-biden-busies-herself-with-valentines-day/

If Melania Trump had put up a bunch of hearts BEHIND the fences and armed guards around the White House she would have been tormented and bullied off of Twitter. They trashed her for repairing and updating the Rose Garden of all things.

But since it’s Sleepy Joe’s sister … sorry … wife it’s super meaningful and stuff.

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

Awww, a bunch of cute hearts that prove how much they all care while thousands of people are losing their jobs, going without a paycheck, dying from COVID and a plethora of other fun things her husband is doing to this country.

But the cute hearts and feels and stuff!

We didn’t say it.

We might have thought it.

We definitely laughed at it.

We included it in this article BUT we didn’t say it.

This is gross! People are dying under your husband’s watch and *this* is his plan? pic.twitter.com/kVxRr1Pc9c — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 12, 2021

LOOK AT ALL THOSE PRETTY HEARTS THOUGH.

Yeah… that’s gonna do it. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 12, 2021

Can’t you just feel the unity?

Full of sound and furry, signifying nada. — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) February 12, 2021

As a fellow comm coll prof, you need to push to open schools. My students are falling through the cracks with this online stuff. Many don’t have reliable internet, or a safe quiet place to study. They need schools open more than stupid heart pictures. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) February 12, 2021

YAAAAAS.

I’m old enough to remember when former VP Biden referred to his critics as Nazis. Last month. So much #Healing and #Unity — Morty S. Tashman (@LaughingGravy76) February 12, 2021

She sure isn’t talking about democrats — patti (@kokopatti) February 12, 2021

So much unity.

All the eye rolls.

Jill Biden is doing her part! Ok, not really.

***

Related:

‘You just SPAT on 1.5 million children massacred in the Holocaust’: Blue-check DROPPED for using Ivanka Trump’s children in anti-Semitic meme

DAMN this is good! Dan Crenshaw’s point-by-point thread on his Conservative Guide to the Culture Wars is just EPIC

‘Rent-freakin’-free’! S.E. Cupp gets WAY more than she asks for when questioning what Republicans are defending with Trump and HOOBOY

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

