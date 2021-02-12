https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/u-s-navy-2-aircraft-carriers-south-china-sea/

(NATIONAL INTEREST) – President Theodore Roosevelt had famously said “speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far” which was in reference to his foreign policy that included the ability to possess serious military capability that would force any adversary to pay close attention, and in his day that meant a world-class navy. With that in mind it is fitting that that this week the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG-9) began conducting dual carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG-11) in the South China Sea.

In terms of proverbial “big sticks” it doesn’t get much larger than two CSGs operating so close to Chinese waters. CSG-9 and CSG-11 last conducted dual carrier operations on June 21 of 2020 in the Philippine Sea.

According to the U.S. Navy, the ships and aircraft of the two strike groups coordinated operations in the highly trafficked region to demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s ability to operate in challenging environments. During the operations, the strike groups conducted a multitude of exercises that were aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command control capabilities.

