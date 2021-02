https://www.oann.com/yellen-urges-g7-to-go-big-on-stimulus-says-u-s-committed-to-multilateralism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=yellen-urges-g7-to-go-big-on-stimulus-says-u-s-committed-to-multilateralism



FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo

February 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to “go big” with additional fiscal stimulus and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement and tackling climate change.

The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen emphasized the need to provide more fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery, telling her G7 counterparts: “the time to go big is now.”

