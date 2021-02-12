https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/yikes-lincoln-project-just-loses-it-posting-private-dms-between-jennifer-horn-she-did-not-consent-and-journo-amanda-becker-in-nasty-thread-screenshots/

As Twitchy readers know, The Lincoln Project is filled with a bunch of old white men who couldn’t cut it with the GOP so they tucked tail and created a nasty organization to attack evil Republicans who didn’t want them (like Trump) and who are now starting to really show their true colors. Oh, we knew they were just glorified trolls ripping off gullible Lefties and Never Trumpers who wanted a ‘champion’ to make Trump PAY, but we had no idea they were co-founded by a man accused of sexually harassing young men (and boys!) or a group who would ‘steal’ a woman’s DMs with a journo to attack her on Twitter.

We say steal because Jennifer Horn said she did not give them consent to see let alone use her DMs in this way.

Once the sh*t really started hitting the fan over their thread (George Conway himself said it might be a federal crime?!) they deleted the thread BUT luckily Yashar Ali kept all the receipts.

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer‘s account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Gosh, it’s almost like the person posting to social media is nervous about what Jennifer Horn might tell Becker.

Wonder why.

2. More screenshots of the thread Lincoln Project tweeted out and then deleted. pic.twitter.com/KP8V7C34x9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Yes, they’re the victims here.

Any woman who works with this group should take note … just sayin’.

3. One more screenshot of the deleted Lincoln Project thread. pic.twitter.com/dsMWmS8JNt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

4. The Lincoln Project started deleting their thread when @gtconway3d said that it appeared to be a violation of federal law. (accessing someone else’s DMs without permission) pic.twitter.com/2Ckdd3y4lh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Awwww, isn’t that cute? Conway trying to pretend he’s not as awful as the rest of his co-founders.

5. Tweets from the CEO of 19th News @eramshaw re Lincoln Project tweeting out private DMs. pic.twitter.com/LIAkKB0Yxi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Atta girl.

6. I’ve asked Twitter if the Lincoln Project tweeting out the private DMs of an outside party is a violation of their terms. Neither party in the screenshots appears to have given consent. There are other questions now about if there was a violation of federal law involved. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Note, Twitter suspended Project Vertias for doing far less.

7. A little bit about the news outlet that @AmandaBecker reports for….@19thnews. It’s funded, in-part, by @craignewmark and @KathrynAMurdoch. What a bizarre situation here….https://t.co/rwdvxQMfJr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

8. @NHJennifer, whose DMs are in the screenshots above, says she did not give anyone consent to access her account. More and more this appears to be a violation of federal law. pic.twitter.com/foCVKzS8rb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Oof.

9. Important…. I’m told that @NHJennifer did not have a laptop or phone issued by the Lincoln Project. It is unclear how they accessed her direct messages in order to tweet them. It wouldn’t have been through a company issued phone or laptop and she did not give them consent pic.twitter.com/Wzm4UqP4qc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

So how did they get her DMs?

10. People are misinterpreting this tweet which I take responsibility for. The bizarre situation is referring to Lincoln Project going after @19thnews. The 19th does excellent work and has diverse and well-qualified board https://t.co/awvNOwNhJU https://t.co/zNgwEn5N9z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

They really should drop the Lincoln part from their organization … they’re destroying his name.

