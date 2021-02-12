https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/got-nice-pair-joe-white-house-reporters-throw-softball-softball-biden-covering-dr-jills-valentines-day-photo-op-video/

Joe and Jill Biden appeared in front of reporters on the North Lawn of the White House Friday morning to talk about Dr. Jill’s Valentine’s Day art display. Reporters engaged in friendly banter with the Bidens, who each carried disposable coffee cups, asking about the Bidens’ love for each other, their two German shepherds that accompanied them (unleashed) and joking about coffee and donuts but asking no substantive questions and no questions approaching the directness or hostility reporters showed President Trump and First Lady Melania. Even when Joe Biden walked right up to the reporters to offer his cup of coffee to one of them, the press acted like adoring puppies.

Large signs in the image of the popular Sweethearts Valentine’s Day candy with messages of “Unity”, “Healing”, “Strength”, “Family”, “Love” and “Kindness” were set up near the area where reporters do their outdoor reports. Joe, wearing faded blue jeans and a presidential bomber jacket, and Jill, wearing a full length red coat, and the dogs milled around for a few minutes for the photo op while Joe spoke to the press.

Video:

President Biden: “#ValentinesDay is a big. Jill’s favorite day. For real.” Q: “What inspired you to do this?”@FLOTUS: “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.” pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

Questions and comments by reporters:

“What’s your gift for Valentine’s Day?”

“What inspired you to do this?”

“How do you extend that love story to the American people that are feeling so down right now, so discouraged?”

“Next time bring us coffee too?”

“We’ll be here. We live here”

“Love your dogs…Which one’s the old one?”

“Awww.”

“You got a nice pair there, Joe. You got a nice pair of dogs there.”

“I’ll bring the donuts next Friday if you come back!”

“I’m gonna get in trouble, I don’t have my mask. Well thank you, I appreciate it.”

“Thank you, sir!”

“Bye, Mr. President!”

“Happy Valentine’s!”

