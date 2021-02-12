https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/you-just-spat-on-1-5-million-children-massacred-in-the-holocaust-blue-check-dropped-for-using-ivanka-trumps-children-in-anti-semitic-meme/

Novelist Stephan Harper (don’t feel bad, we’d never heard of him either) used Ivanka Trump’s children in an anti-Semitic meme to drag Trump and the Trump family. When people called him out for his gross meme he called them snowflakes.

It doesn’t make someone a snowflake if they have a problem with someone using children in something so ugly and hateful.

StopAntisemitism.org went after the so-called novelist for the image …

To photoshop a Nazi flag into the hands of a Jewish child is new low for humanity. Shame on you @stephan_harper– you just spat on the graves of the 1.5 million children that were massacred in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/Xuu6V59bvE — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) February 11, 2021

‘Suck it up, snowflakes,’ he says. It’s AOK to exploit children with an anti-Semitic meme to own a guy who isn’t even president anymore.

This is absolutely disgusting — Jodi (@APLMom) February 12, 2021

Absolutely.

Reported for hateful content — INXS – Fan (@BillybobDeane) February 12, 2021

Gross — Boris-Captain Comfy Pants (@Gnome311) February 11, 2021

Do you not know who the current US President is? I suggest you address your concerns about the #kidsincages to him — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 11, 2021

That those children are Jewish, is even more hateful. — Gimpel the Fool (@Gimpel_theFool) February 11, 2021

Your meme game is weak af. — Roscoe from Arkansas (@roscoefromAR) February 12, 2021

Sickening how people would photoshop that, just unbelievable. What is wrong with people???? 🤦🏼‍♀️🙏 🇮🇱 — 🙅🏼Not Red-Not Blue. Major sinner.Thk G-d 4 Jesus (@KristenH702) February 11, 2021

How long ya’ got?

***

Related:

DAMN this is good! Dan Crenshaw’s point-by-point thread on his Conservative Guide to the Culture Wars is just EPIC

‘Rent-freakin’-free’! S.E. Cupp gets WAY more than she asks for when questioning what Republicans are defending with Trump and HOOBOY

YIKES! Lincoln Project just LOSES it posting private DMs between Jennifer Horn (she did not consent) and journo Amanda Becker in NASTY thread (screenshots)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

