https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/youtube-censors-gateway-pundit-locks-account-posting-interview-new-hampshire-official-stolen-votes-voting-machines/

As we previously reported–

A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.



Via Facebook

The Dominion machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost exactly 300 votes.

Granite Grok reported:

The Town of Windham used Dominion machines to count paper ballots and upon a believable hand recount, it was confirmed each Republican was machine-cheated out of roughly 300 votes. You would think this would have been solved by the Dominion machine company, the Secretary of State, the Elections Unit of the AG’s Office, or the laughable Ballot Law Commission. (Kathy Sullivan, d (Term expires July 1, 2024) Nope. Just like every other state that used machines that alter ballot counts in favor of one political party over another – here we are.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

Patch.com reported:

In New Hampshire, he noted, the AccuVote optical scanners used in all communities that have voting machines are an “older technology” and each moderator uses the device’s results tape, at the end of the night, to reveal the results, on a paper “Return of Votes” form. AccuVote devices have been used for more than a quarter of a century in the state and are the only devices approved by the Ballot Law Commission. “The device was originally manufactured by Unisys, then by Global Elections Systems Inc., which are no longer in business,” Yen said. “The device used in New Hampshire is no longer being manufactured. Dominion (Voting Systems) owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote and its related election management system but does not manufacture the device.”

On Thursday we spoke with Dr. David Strang M.D., the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, New Hampshire GOP.

David told The Gateway Pundit that the Republican candidates in Windham had 6% of their total votes removed by the Dominion-owned voting machines.

According to Dr. Strang, these same Dominion-owned machines are used in 85% of the towns in New Hampshire.

What makes the New Hampshire results even more suspect:

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire Senate from 14-10 Democrat to 14-10 Republican in 2020.

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire House from 230-156 majority Democrat to 213-187 Republican majority in 2020!

** Yet, Joe Biden who was 4th in Dem primary and Kamala Harris, who did not make it to the Dem primary, won the state 52.7 to 45.4 to Trump.

These results are IMPOSSIBLE.

On Thursday we posted the interview with Dr. Strang on Youtube.

YouTube took down the video, gave Gateway Pundit a “strike” and shut down our account from loading videos.

All because we posted an interview with a GOP official and medical doctor in New Hampshire on suspect voting machines.

Google-Youtube will not allow Gateway Pundit to post video after our interview with a New Hampshire GOP official.

This is totalitarianism.

Here is the same video interview from Rumble.

The video has 153,000 views in 24 hours.

