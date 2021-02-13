https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/12-year-old-boy-shoots-and-kills-armed-home-invader/

A 12 year-old boy shot and killed a home intruder during an armed robbery early Saturday in North Carolina, police said. A resident of the apartment was also shot by the masked intruders during the home invasion, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

The perp with a gunshot wound was found at an intersection half a block from the apartment, police said. He was identified by police as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro.

Herring died from his injuries, according to police. The 73-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

Preliminary evidence suggests that Herring was one of two masked suspects who “forced their way” into the apartment, “demanded money” and shot the elderly resident, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

The 12-year-old, described by police as an occupant of the residence, then allegedly shot at the suspects in self-defense, “causing them to flee the area,” the department said.

Charges against the juvenile shooter are not anticipated, the department said.

SOURCE — ABC