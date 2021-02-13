https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2021/02/13/7-reasons-fake-news-media-had-very-bad-friday/

America’s fake news media had a very bad, horribly terrible, not very good Friday, and it was glorious…

Things began early…

His Fraudulency Joe Biden Risks Spreading Coronavirus

Apparently, no one told Hunter’s decrepit dad that Valentine’s Day is on Sunday, so, like a couple of escaped Alzheimer’s patients wearing masks for no reason, Slow Joe and his wife, the Reverend-Doctor Mrs. Fraudulency, were caught on camera wandering around outside the White House celebrating a holiday on the wrong day:

The White House is starting to look like a nursing homepic.twitter.com/mF3PJK4fLS — Alice (@themodalice) February 12, 2021

Don’t miss the 3:15 mark, when President Dotage violates every coronavirus mandate known to man by handing a member of the fake media his dirty coffee cup.

Impeachment Implosion

The fake media were forced to broadcast Team Trump’s brilliant and brutal impeachment rebuttal, the closing arguments, which included utterly damning video of every major Democrat and all kinds of fake media anchors doing exactly what they accused Trump of doing — disputing election results, calling on supporters to “fight,” etc.

Best of all, after years of the media’s outright lying to the public, the networks were all forced to broadcast the truth: the full unedited video that debunks their “very fine people” hoax.

Andrew “Grandma Slayer” Cuomo Exposed

Although everyone has known for months that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) forced nursing homes to accept people still contagious with the coronavirus and that he lied about this and then buried the truth of just how many people died as a result, on Friday, fake news outlets like CNNLOL and the New York Times — outlets guilty of aiding Gov. Grandma Slayer in this cover-up — were at long last forced to report the truth.

Better still, this story is only starting to explode…

Gavin Newsom Recall Petition Gathers the Necessary Signatures

The media’s favorite second favorite governor is going down…

Lincoln Project Implodes

Credibly accused sexual predator.

Shielding a credibly accused sexual predator.

Lying about shielding a credibly accused sexual predator.

Toxic, sexist, homophobic workplace.

Lining their own pockets with tens of millions of donor dollars.

Lying about lining their own pockets with tens of millions of donor dollars.

Their own wretched cofounder (father of the year and liar George Conway) publicly accusing them of committing a felony for publishing private correspondence.

Donors bailing.

FBI investigation.

Multiple resignations…

The fake media knew exactly who these grifters were, knew the “open secret” about John Weaver, knew everyone was lining their own pockets, and still boosted and enabled these monsters; and now they have all been exposed.

Pure, 100 percent, Karma Porn, and it’s not over yet… The lawsuits and legal problems that will almost certainly bankrupt these evil men… God forgive me for enjoying these multiple toldjaso orgasms.

Biden White House Already Treating Fake Media Worse than Trump Ever Did

HAHAHAHA….

[His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary TJ] Ducklo tried to intimidate [fake Politico reporter Tara] Palmeri by phone in an effort to kill the story. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told her, according to sources, adding that he would ruin her reputation if she published it. During the off-the-record call, Ducklo made derogatory and misogynistic comments, accusing Palmeri of only reporting on his relationship—which, due to the ethics questions that factor into the relationship between a journalist and White House official, falls under the purview of her reporting beat—because she was “jealous” that an unidentified man in the past had “wanted to fuck” McCammond “and not you.” Ducklo also accused Palmeri of being “jealous” of his relationship with McCammond.

He told her she was “jealous” because some guy didn’t want to “fuck” her.

HAHAHAHAHA….

Somebody help me off the floor…

The beauty of this is just how wrong everyone is. Ducklo is obviously a scumbag for treating a woman this way, but this was supposed to be an “off the record” conversation. It never should have leaked. But the far-left Politico betrayed this sacred covenant and snitched, which means no one will ever feel safe speaking openly to Politico or Palmeri again.

I’m sorry this guy hurt your feelings, but off the record is off the record — journalism’s version of Catholic confession… You just damaged the institution of journalism, which, of course, only makes me happier.

His Fraudulency Joe Biden Only Suspended Ducklo for a Week

For all of the above, Ducklo was only suspended for a week and told he could no longer deal with the far-left Politico.

What do I have to do to get a week off and never again have to deal with Politico?

There’s no question Trump would’ve immediately fired this guy. But the same administration the fake media prostituted itself for just 1) treated them much worse than Trump and 2) “punished” him with a week off.

What a glorious betrayal, what a glorious screw you to the neurotic, thin-skinned crybabies who have infested the establishment media.

What a great day Friday was.

