A 90-year-old California man was so irked by slow internet at his home, he took out two Wall Street Journal ads to shame the CEO of AT&T into fixing it — and it worked.

Aaron Epstein, of North Hollywood, paid $10,000 for the matching quarter-page ads on Feb. 3, griping that the firm failed to provide his neighborhood with internet faster than 3 megabits per second.

“An open letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey,” the ad begins. “AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications. Unfortunately for the people who live in North Hollywood 91607, AT&T is now a major disappointment.”

The complaint continues, “Although AT&T is advertising speeds of up to 100 MBS for other neighborhoods, the fastest now available to us from ATT is only 3 MBS.”

The ads were also printed in the paper’s Dallas, Texas, edition, where the company’s executive offices are headquartered — and it appeared to work.

Epstein told local station KTLA he got a call back from the office the same day they ran.

“We’re going to see what we can do for you,” he said an AT&T rep told him, adding that the company may put in fiber optics in his area to speed up the internet.

Epstein, who has been an AT&T customer since 1960, said he used the old-fashioned newspaper method of getting the executive’s attention because he doesn’t use social media.

“With the response I’m getting … it’s accomplishing my goal,” he said.

“The money we could’ve spent for other luxuries is going to something that’s also giving us pleasure.”

An AT&T spokesman said in a statement that the company frequently enhances its networks and invested $3.1 billion in the Los Angeles area from 2017 to 2019.

