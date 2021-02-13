https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/actress-kristy-swanson-gives-dr-jill-biden-a-hand-decorating-the-white-house-lawn-with-hearts/

As Twitchy reported Friday, Dr. Jill Biden did some Valentine’s Day decorating at the White House by signing, “Love, Jill” on a number of giant hearts that were placed on the White House lawn with messages including “Unity,” “Healing,” and “Compassion.”

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

The White House is starting to look like a nursing homepic.twitter.com/mF3PJK4fLS — Alice (@themodalice) February 12, 2021

The Joe and Jill Biden Assisted Living Facility is doing a swell job — Sara (@SGLawrence) February 13, 2021

For some reason my BS detector sounds like a Geiger counter registering radioactive material when I watch this. — Leo Fernevak (@fernevak) February 12, 2021

The masks on while holding coffee in their own yard 😂 — MaeveJ🇺🇸 (@Maeve883) February 12, 2021

jeans are a bad look on gramps — @Ugly (@uglyflint) February 12, 2021

And they put him in an aviator jacket so that he can look hip and young. Didn’t work. — Free Assange 🎗🌺 (@4mishee) February 12, 2021

I am sending my pity from the UK. This is a national embarrassment for you guys. — Black Shadow (@DexterSlide) February 13, 2021

Symbolic of America’s greatness and decline…America is in hospice care — TBD Treb 🇺🇸 (@trebtrouble) February 13, 2021

No one but reporters can see this as the WH is surrounded by fencing. — Passing Through (@Lisa_Leary) February 12, 2021

What the hell is this this is so pathetic — Conan, Esqxile Returned (@conan_esq) February 13, 2021

That looks tacky as hell. — Brian Smith (@BrichiBud4fan) February 13, 2021

Hang on, though; after Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate Saturday afternoon, Kristy Swanson offered to spruce up the display a little.

Happy Valentines Day to the miserable people! 💝 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 13, 2021

This is awesome! — Jane (@waltsmama) February 13, 2021

This is the best. Bravo👏🏻 — The Patriot (@treesappp2) February 13, 2021

Trump is the Tom Brady of impeachments 🤣 — Soviet Bot (@1024Something) February 13, 2021

