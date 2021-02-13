https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/actress-kristy-swanson-gives-dr-jill-biden-a-hand-decorating-the-white-house-lawn-with-hearts/
As Twitchy reported Friday, Dr. Jill Biden did some Valentine’s Day decorating at the White House by signing, “Love, Jill” on a number of giant hearts that were placed on the White House lawn with messages including “Unity,” “Healing,” and “Compassion.”
Healing
Courage
Love
Compassion
Gratitude
Peace
Amor
Strength
Kindness
Family
Unity
Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021
The White House is starting to look like a nursing homepic.twitter.com/mF3PJK4fLS
— Alice (@themodalice) February 12, 2021
The Joe and Jill Biden Assisted Living Facility is doing a swell job
— Sara (@SGLawrence) February 13, 2021
For some reason my BS detector sounds like a Geiger counter registering radioactive material when I watch this.
— Leo Fernevak (@fernevak) February 12, 2021
The masks on while holding coffee in their own yard 😂
— MaeveJ🇺🇸 (@Maeve883) February 12, 2021
jeans are a bad look on gramps
— @Ugly (@uglyflint) February 12, 2021
And they put him in an aviator jacket so that he can look hip and young. Didn’t work.
— Free Assange 🎗🌺 (@4mishee) February 12, 2021
I am sending my pity from the UK. This is a national embarrassment for you guys.
— Black Shadow (@DexterSlide) February 13, 2021
Symbolic of America’s greatness and decline…America is in hospice care
— TBD Treb 🇺🇸 (@trebtrouble) February 13, 2021
No one but reporters can see this as the WH is surrounded by fencing.
— Passing Through (@Lisa_Leary) February 12, 2021
What the hell is this this is so pathetic
— Conan, Esqxile Returned (@conan_esq) February 13, 2021
That looks tacky as hell.
— Brian Smith (@BrichiBud4fan) February 13, 2021
Hang on, though; after Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate Saturday afternoon, Kristy Swanson offered to spruce up the display a little.
Happy Valentines Day to the miserable people! 💝
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 13, 2021
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 13, 2021
Love it!!!
— GJones🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GJones97294533) February 13, 2021
That’s gold!! pic.twitter.com/kW85FFUqF6
— Ken Garrison (@kgie) February 13, 2021
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) February 13, 2021
TRUMP WINS…..AGAIN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j9kh31zd1Q
— Rob (@BigPoppaPumpOly) February 13, 2021
🤣😅🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/TbdiKHnqCE
— The cucumber (@cucumbercomedy) February 13, 2021
— Navin Ram (@Vigilante_Eagle) February 13, 2021
— Golf’nAggie (@2strokebogey) February 13, 2021
This is awesome!
— Jane (@waltsmama) February 13, 2021
Lol. The best Valentine❤️ever. pic.twitter.com/ptnnFiLcCa
— S Knox (@HeAintDone) February 13, 2021
This is the best. Bravo👏🏻
— The Patriot (@treesappp2) February 13, 2021
— 🇺🇲Pithy Patriot ❤️🤍💙 (@PithyPatriot) February 13, 2021
— Pat Torney (@pat_torney) February 13, 2021
Trump is the Tom Brady of impeachments 🤣
— Soviet Bot (@1024Something) February 13, 2021
— Virginia (@LasVegasGirl72) February 13, 2021
2-0 Trump! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vDU3ag7nvm
— Eyes In The Shadows (@eyes_in_mirage) February 13, 2021
— Adrian 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@AdriansEmpire) February 13, 2021
