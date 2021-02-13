https://justthenews.com/world/americans-burma-advised-shelter-place-during-800-pm-400-am-curfew-hours?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Embassy in Burma has told American citizens there to shelter in place.

“There are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m,” the American Citizen Services for the U.S. embassy tweeted. “U.S. citizens in Burma are advised to shelter-in-place during the 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew hours.”

The military in Burma – also known as Myanmar – overthrew the government in a Feb. 1 coup. The situation has grown more tense in recent days, as the military cracked down against protesters who object to the coup.

“Reports of a possible internet outage tonight from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. tomorrow,” another tweet stated. “Please update loved ones to let them know your status. Remain at home and comply with the 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew. Contact family once connectivity has resumed.”

Ambassadors to Myanmar from around the world issued a joint statement expressing support for the people of that nation. The U.S. Embassy Burma shared the statement on Twitter:

“We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government,” they declared in the statement. “We unequivocally condemn the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists. We also denounce the military’s interruption of communications, as well as the restriction of the Myanmar people’s fundamental rights and basic legal protections. We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity. The world is watching.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

