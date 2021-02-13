https://disrn.com/news/david-hogg-steps-down-from-march-for-our-lives-group-after-his-pillow-venture-roils-peers/

Last Updated Feb 13th, 2021 at 3:18 pm

Parkland school shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg is taking a leave of absence from his role at advocacy group “March For Our Lives” as of Thursday evening.

“March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg decided that he will take a leave of absence from his position as a Board Member to take some time for himself to reflect and recommit to the mission,” the group said on Thursday. “Our focus, day in and day out, is to end gun violence in America. … No single person or voice defines our movement.”

Hogg announced last week that he would launch a pillow company designed to directly compete with pro-Trump CEO Mike Lindell’s “MyPillow.”

After several days of posturing and promoting his new venture, Hogg said on Thursday, “I know I’ve said a lot in the last week. Maybe too much.”

“I’m going to take the time to focus on school, my passions, and my overall well being,” Hogg said. “I feel I must acknowledge that some of my recent actions have undermined my peers within the movement. To my fellow organizers and those I love most, I want to express my deepest apologies.” “You all have been there for me through some of the roughest times of my life, and I also want to thank you for your continued practice of holding me accountable.” “Fellow activists who do not have the platform or privilege that I have reminded me that this work takes unwavering commitment.” “With some time and space, I know that I’ll come back to this work more engaged and aligned with the movement as a whole.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

