On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) stated that she will pursue legal action to re-open the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline if President Joe Biden doesn’t reverse his decision to cancel the pipeline.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Leslie, are you and the other 13 states going to take legal action in order to re-open construction of this pipeline?”

Rutledge responded, “Well, potentially, if need be. We’re hoping that President Biden will reconsider and cancel his cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. Because these are real Americans, real Arkansans whose jobs are being lost because of this decision by President Biden. It’s also an economic impact, not only for those workers, but across the country, and particularly here in Arkansas. … But it’s also about energy independence for all Americans and for the United States of America.”

