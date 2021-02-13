https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-in-focus-feb-12-biden-pauses-legal-action-against-tiktok-wechat_3695158.html

President Joe Biden pauses legal action against China-based social media platforms TikTok and WeChat.

We look into China’s so-called tofu buildings. Complete with removable door frames and walls brittle enough to crumble using just your hands.

A face-changing photo app turns actress Scarlett Johansson into the star of a Chinese period drama. But it’s not all fun and games—some raise concerns about the app’s hidden risks.

Biden is asked whether or not he’d punish China for withholding key information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Biden administration is seeking cooperation with European allies, especially in countering the Chinese regime.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more first-hand news from China.

For more news and videos, please visit our website and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

