Joe Biden has issued a presidential memorandum threatening “financial sanctions” on African countries for failing to embrace the LGBTQI+ agenda.

The memorandum directs federal agencies to “conduct and expand efforts to combat discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and intolerance on the basis of LGBTQI+ status or conduct”, with an annual report detailing the status of LGBTQI+ rights in countries around the world.

The memorandum further adds that countries deemed to be “contributing to a climate of intolerance” will face consequences, “including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions”.

In a speech announcing the memorandum, Biden claimed that this agenda of forcing the LGBTQI+ agenda onto other countries would “repair our moral leadership”.

Many of the countries at risk of sanctions are deeply Christian conservative nations in Africa, such as Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya.

Nigeria’s Daily Post detailed how the memorandum could impact the nation of Nigeria, which enacted a ban on same-sex marriage in 2014 in defiance of the Obama administration’s demands:

Nigeria is categorized as a homophobic country due to its anti-gay posture which has been increasingly criticised by global rights groups. Recall that despite pressure from former US President, Barrack Obama, ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex-Marriage (Prohibition) Act in January 2014. … Whether the present administration in Nigeria will bow to the pressure from the US government and revisit the country’s anti-gay marriage law remains unclear at the moment.

The memorandum also discusses refugee policy, noting the administration will “expedite resettlement of highly vulnerable persons” – defined as LGBTQI+ people – as refugees to the United States.

President Trump is exceptionally popular in the West African nation of Nigeria. A 2020 Pew poll showed 58% of Nigerians had confidence in Trump’s leadership, while only 30% did not. In the streets of Nigeria, portraits of Trump wearing military uniforms or traditional African clothing are commonly sold, with Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal, being one of the country’s bestsellers. In October, Nigerian Christians held a parade in the city of Onitsha in honor of Trump.

