http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i85uYA0WMj8/

Left-wing singer and actress Bette Midler told her two million Twitter followers that former President Donald Trump “killed people at the insurrection.” Twitter has not slapped a manipulated media tag on Midler’s tweet accusing the former president of murder. But the company continues to suspend, ban, and purge conservative accounts.

“#DonaldTrump KILLED people at the Insurrection. If he had put a gun to their heads, he could not have done a more efficient job,” tweeted Bette Midler. “And two policemen killed themselves from shame. Have you no hearts, #Republicans? Never, ever again say ‘#BlueLivesMatter.’ You’re fucking liars.”

#DonaldTrump KILLED people at the Insurrection. If he had put a gun to their heads, he could not have done a more efficient job. And two policemen killed themselves from shame. Have you no hearts, #Republicans? Never, ever again say “#BlueLivesMatter.” You’re fucking liars. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 11, 2021

“As sad as January 6th was, it’s going to be even sadder if #DonaldTrump gets away with #murder. Am I by myself?” added Midler in a follow-up tweet.

As sad as January 6th was, it’s going to be even sadder if #DonaldTrump gets away with #murder. Am I by myself? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 12, 2021

This is not the first time Midler has accused the former president of murder. Last summer, the Loose Women actress declared President Trump a “murderer,” adding that she “can’t stop crying.”

“#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying,” tweeted Midler.

via @NYTimes: One of the saddest documents you will ever read. #DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying. https://t.co/sq5o3Hp2wQ — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 19, 2020

When Midler isn’t accusing Trump of murder, she fantasizes about the former president and his family being hanged “good and high.”

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” said Midler.

And when the actress is not attacking Trump, she sets her sights on Republican lawmakers who support the former president. Last month, Midler openly fantasized about Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) being stranded at sea. “#MarjorieTaylorGreene, #JoshHawley, and #LaurenBoebert are all in a boat, lost on the ocean…. Oh, this isn’t a joke setup, I’m just fantasizing,” tweeted Midler.

#MarjorieTaylorGreene, #JoshHawley, and #LaurenBoebert are all in a boat, lost on the ocean…. Oh, this isn’t a joke setup, I’m just fantasizing. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 27, 2021

Last year, the Jinxed! actress took to Twitter to inquire the whereabouts of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)’s neighbor while the senator was delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Where’s [Rand Paul’s] neighbor when we need him?” tweeted Midler.

Where’s #RandPaul’s neighbor when we need him? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

In 2018, Paul’s neighbor Rene Boucher was sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking him in a dispute over yard waste. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung from the attack.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

