On his first day in office, President Biden rejoined the World Health Organization:

But now the Biden administration is having the same concerns that caused the Trump administration to leave the WHO. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has released a statement outlining the concerns and questions, and they surround the WHO’s investigation of the origins of Covid-19 in China (that began about a full year after the initial outbreak), and that country’s level of cooperation — or lack thereof:

Shouldn’t the WHO be the one charged with looking after their own credibility and not need the U.S. to try and do it? That in and of itself speaks volumes.

“Strongly worded letter” to follow?

