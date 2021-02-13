https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-white-house-plan-keep-occupying-troops-dc-end-year/

The Biden National Security Council is planning on having National Guard troops continue to occupy the nation’s capital through the end of the year, according to a report by WTTG-TV Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. Additionally, active duty and reserve troops are being considered for deployment.

National Guard troops patrolling in Washington, D.C., screen image via WCNC/YouTube, January 18.

WTTG excerpt:

The National Security Council is asking the Department of Defense to engage Capitol Police on planning for post-March 12th support, according to the e-mail. TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET – Democrats Decide to Call Witnesses After Case Collapses — LIVE STREAM VIDEO …Robert Salesses who began Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security on January 20, 202, wrote in the e-mail: “If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with NG personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing DoD support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component.”

The current authorized deployment of 7,000 National Guard troops in D.C. runs through March 12, coming in at a cost of nearly half-a-billion dollars since the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Guard deployment topped out at around 25,000 during the Biden inauguration.

Stars and Stripes reported this week that an indefinite deployment of 5,000 Guard troops is planned for after March 12.

“Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a plan to retain 7,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen in Washington through March 12 and then 5,000 indefinitely beyond that date, Army and National Guard officials have said. There are now about 6,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen supporting the security mission in Washington, a Guard spokesman said Monday. But the number includes some troops who are scheduled to leave soon.”

