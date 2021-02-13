https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bidens-doj-drops-suit-melanias-former-friend-breached-contract-secretly-recorded-tell-book-doj-doesnt-provide-reason/

The case against the author of the book disparaging First Lady Melania Trump has been dropped by Obama-Biden’s corrupt DOJ.

We reported in late August how Melania Trump’s friend and confidant secretly taped her conversations with the beautiful First Lady and came out with a book sharing these secret conversations. Melania trusted this woman and never imagined her friend would do this to her:

This past week the DOJ dropped the case against Wolkoff and provided no reason per Daily Caller:

The Department of Justice has ceased proceeding with any legal action against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of Melania Trump who authored a tell-all book detailing their friendship. Wolkoff was sued a month after the book’s September release for breaching a nondisclosure agreement, according to Business Insider. The DOJ sought to transfer profits from the book to a government trust. A Notice Of Voluntary Dismissal was filed Monday and contained no further explanation as to why the suit was dismissed, according to the court document entered Feb. 8. Wolkoff expressed her opinion on the matter in a tweet on Monday: “Melania opened Pandora’s box involving the DOJ. The enormous trove of communications & documentations I possess and shared tell the true story about ‘why’ and ‘how’ the contracts were ‘created’ and ‘terminated’ and who was involved. TRUTH PREVAILS.”

Melania opened Pandora’s box involving the DOJ. The enormous trove of communications & documentations I possess and shared tell the true story about “why” and “how” the contracts were “created” and “terminated” and who was involved. TRUTH PREVAILS. pic.twitter.com/14RXLkmrc7 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) February 9, 2021

What a horrible person and friend Ms. Wolkoff is. Who would do such a thing? And of course, our DOJ is a corrupt gang that only prosecutes individuals and entities not on the liberal-communist train.

