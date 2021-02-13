https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/blackout-gov-cuomo-nursing-home-cover-scandal-msnbc-cnn-primetime/

(BIZ PAC REVIEW) – Left-wing networks CNN and MSNBC ignored bombshell accusations from New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide that he and his administration conspired to hide dramatically higher COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes than officially acknowledged.

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that Cuomo’s administration purposely withheld the real number of deaths because they were fearful of being prosecuted by the Trump administration.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa told New York state’s Democrat leaders during a video conference that the Cuomo administration “froze” when former President Donald Trump began to publicly critique the Democratic governor’s handling of the pandemic in the state’s nursing homes.

