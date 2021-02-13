http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/sjCqWt6CN0k/blame-it-on-the-donald.php

As a companion to “Blame it on Gay Ray” I submit Bill Hammond’s New York Post column taking us inside the Cuomo con: “Cuomo’s ‘blame Trump’ story for the nursing-home coverup doesn’t remotely add up.” Here we go:

To justify deceiving the world about the scale of the pandemic in New York’s nursing homes, Gov. Cuomo has turned to a familiar scapegoat: Donald Trump. The story doesn’t add up at all.

Cuomo’s administration recently and grudgingly admitted under court order that more than 15,000 residents of the state’s long-term care facilities died of COVID-19 over the past year — which is 6,000 more than the state had previously acknowledged.

In a private meeting on Wednesday, angry state legislators asked why this fact and others had been withheld from them and the public for so long. Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, answered:

“President Trump turns this into a giant political football. . . . He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” she said, according to a recording first obtained by The Post.

“He directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us. . . . And, basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys . . . was going to be used against us.” (Emphasis added.)

This statement — which DeRosa has confirmed to be accurate — is astonishing on many levels. She was effectively confessing to a months-long coverup involving both the governor’s office and the Health Department. She specifically cited concern about a federal investigation and political blowback. And she presented that as if it were a legitimate rationale for hiding public records from duly elected members of the Legislature, not to mention everyone else.

An even bigger problem: Her explanation doesn’t wash with the facts.