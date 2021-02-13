https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/blue-check-says-everyone-must-target-every-senator-who-voted-to-acquit-and-go-after-every-single-aspect-of-their-lives/

Is this incitement? We don’t know who Rob Gill is and we can’t see his Twitter bio because he seems to have nuked his account, but a Google search describes him as simply an “influencer.” And on Saturday, as the Senate voted on Donald Trump’s impeachment, Gill used his influence to inform everyone to “go after” every senator who voted to acquit. He essentially pulled a Maxine Waters, calling for followers to “scream at them at airports,” call their homes in the middle of the night and show up at their offices.

Show up at their offices? The last time a Capitol Police officer showed up at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office we had a week-long news cycle about her brush with death.

Other tweets that have disappeared along with his account: “If you see Rand Paul at the airport, SCREAM AT HIM! #Kentucky” and “Thousands of Americans should start filing frivolous lawsuits against Donald Trump. Overwhelm him with a tsunami of small claims suits. His lawyers won’t be able to keep up & no one will take him on as a client. He’ll forget to respond to many & default judgment will be awarded.”

Unity — Cincy (@cincitygirl) February 13, 2021

Waits for @SpeakerPelosi‘s condemnation otherwise she’s complicit. — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) February 13, 2021

So Unity. Much Acceptance. pic.twitter.com/Eih68Lw0pL — Gayle G.❤️ Don’t Look At Me Like That 💖 (@Geek_Gayle) February 13, 2021

Incitement? — John Jacob Jingleheimer-Schmidt (@malcolmania1) February 13, 2021

Seems inciteful. — Coronavirus Movie (@still_a_nerd) February 13, 2021

“Influencer” — Cameron Ohnysty (@cohnysty) February 13, 2021

Webster’s definition of Irony. — The Lord is Truth (@TogaDave) February 13, 2021

I was told this was incitement. — tanstaafl 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) February 13, 2021

Ah, a return to civility. No more hyperbolic inflammatory language like those evil Republicans. — Xavier Dreyman, B.A., R.F. Technician (@xavierdreyman) February 13, 2021

That asshat locked his account. Coward. — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) February 13, 2021

And he literally just went on lock down. pic.twitter.com/KeEkcDmVb2 — Brannon Gillis (@brannongillis) February 13, 2021

I wonder why he deleted it? — Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online (@BidenLs) February 13, 2021

Countdown till riots start and we get to see all the excuses why the violence was okay and totally called for? — Mirai-Vegeta🚀Researcher for DeadKennedyInSpace🚀 (@82japanda) February 13, 2021

that’s what real incitement looks like. @DNC — Defanos 🇺🇸 (@Defanos) February 13, 2021

this level of double standards infuriates me if a non-leftie said something even remotely like this, it would be all over for them — kohi ☕ manga arc (@kohiwonomitai) February 13, 2021

The Biden administration’s new anti-domestic-terrorist team would be at this guy’s house already.

The vanguard of Biden’s healing policy. — Barry Byrne (@ByrneBarry) February 13, 2021

They don’t/can’t learn? — Julia Smith (@Grandpanion) February 13, 2021

We’re on levels of irony that shouldn’t be possible — Optic blasting (@Mr_Nuka_Cola) February 13, 2021

Wait, what?! 🤔 doesn’t this tweet do everything the Democrats accused Trump of doing? — Tony Montana 🇻🇦 (@TdawgMontana) February 13, 2021

Let’s show up at their workplace! Oh wait what oh no — jeff (@simtexs) February 13, 2021

I mean I predicted this would be the eventual response. Talk about inciting harassment, am I right? — 2k20 Blk Individual (@D_ndamagi) February 13, 2021

Lmaooo. “Show up at their offices” — Ryan Nevrivy (@RMNev21) February 13, 2021

I reported this one as soon as l saw it 😂👌 maxine 2.0 — Anita (@Anita64177656) February 13, 2021

Our plan to weaponize state power to destroy our opposition,using a phony charge of inciting violence failed Obviously the best way to respond, is inciting violence These people are a joke. Truth is something malleable to serve political ends. They have no principles whatsoever — Joseph H (@Quantum_Reality) February 13, 2021

