Former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial on Saturday, clearing him of charges of “incitement of insurrection” that stemmed from the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The vote to acquit Trump was 57-43, which fell short of the 67-vote threshold needed for a conviction.

Every Democrat voted to convict the former president, and they were joined by seven Republicans.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.)

The trial ended after less than one week of arguments, making it the shortest presidential impeachment trial in American history.

No witnesses were called in the trial, despite an initial vote early on Saturday that would have allowed witnesses. The Senate, however, quickly reached a deal to not call witnesses.

What did Trump say?

The former president released a statement immediately after his acquittal, expressing thanks for those members of Congress who defended him.

“My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country,” he said in a statement. “It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” Trump added.

