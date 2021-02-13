https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-no-witnesses-to-be-called/

WASHINGTON — No witnesses will be called to the impeachment trial of President Trump, ABC News has learned.

In a dramatic reversal, the written testimony of Jaime Herrera Beutler was admitted into evidence, and neither the Trump legal team nor the House Managers made any further motions for witnesses. The parties mutually came to the agreement to admit Herrera Beutler’s statement and not request further witnesses.

Closing arguments have resumed.

This is a developing story.

