https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-senate-votes-57-43-acquit-donald-trump-seven-republicans-voted-convict/

Donald Trump has been acquitted…AGAIN!

The second show trial of Donald Trump has come to an end.

The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump on Saturday.

Here are the 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump:

TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET – Democrats Cave After Threatening to Call Witnesses – LIVE STREAM VIDEO

Burr

Cassidy

Collins

Murkowski

Romney

Sasse

Toomey

The House impeachment managers folded Saturday morning and backed off witnesses after Trump’s legal team announced that Speaker Pelosi would be called in to testify.

The Democrats went straight to closing arguments because they have no case and they wanted to protect Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s legal team absolutely destroyed the Democrats this week when they plated a video montage of Democrat lawmakers inciting violence against Trump supporters.

Every single Republican Senator who voted in favor of convicting Trump must be thrown out of office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

