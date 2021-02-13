https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-trump-legal-team-asks-call-speaker-nancy-pelosi-dc-mayor-bowser-testify-inside-info-may-capitol-breach/

YES!

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET – Democrats Decide to Call Witnesses After Case Collapses — LIVE STREAM VIDEO

According to the Seattle Times — Rep. Jaimie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, called Saturday morning for Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington to be subpoenaed for the Senate trial, saying her corroboration of a Jan. 6 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump was critical. Beutler, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

Republican Senators Collins Murkowski, Romney Sasse and Lindsey Graham voted for witnesses.

According to reports the Trump legal team requested to call in Speaker Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Bowser to testify before the US Senate.

Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell refused increase security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

DC Leaders, Pelosi, McConnell, Refused Increased Security Presence On Jan 6th, Timeline In Question

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...