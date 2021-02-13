https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-trump-legal-team-asks-call-speaker-nancy-pelosi-dc-mayor-bowser-testify-inside-info-may-capitol-breach/

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

According to the Seattle Times — Rep. Jaimie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, called Saturday morning for Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington to be subpoenaed for the Senate trial, saying her corroboration of a Jan. 6 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump was critical. Beutler, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

Republican Senators Collins Murkowski, Romney Sasse and Lindsey Graham voted for witnesses.

According to reports the Trump legal team requested to call in Speaker Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Bowser to testify before the US Senate.

BREAKING: The Trump legal team has asked to subpoena Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington DC if the Democrats wish to call witnesses for the impeachment trial. What kind of inside information do they have about the breach of the Capitol? — Dino Veletanlic (@Dino_Veletanlic) February 13, 2021

A person familiar with Trump team strategy told me that if Dems seek witnesses, Trump’s legal team will try to call Pelosi and Bowser. They would need 51 votes to subpoena the witnesses. Dem managers have refused to comment this morning about witnesses — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell refused increase security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

