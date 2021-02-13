https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/4892196/

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Travelers to Canada forced to stay in secretive quarantine hotels lack food and medical treatment while being allowed outside for only 15 minutes per day, which is less than the UN recommends for prisoners.

CBC News reported on Tuesday on the case of two travelers who were forced to stay in Calgary’s hotel quarantine facility.

Angelo Vanegas spent an entire fortnight in the facility, despite having provided details of his planned 14-day quarantine which he would spend at home with his mother and sister. Vanegas, who had tested negative for the virus before his flight arriving into Calgary, was forced to spend his quarantine in the hotel since “health officials” did not approve his proposed plan, due to his mother and sister having underlying medical conditions.

