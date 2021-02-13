https://www.the-sun.com/news/2326901/candace-owens-biden-asylum-seekers-covid/

CANDACE Owens slammed President Joe Biden on Friday for allowing 25,000 asylum seekers to enter the US during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The political commentator, 31, said that Biden‘s administration was welcoming migrants while Americans “celebrating holidays with family would be a crime.”

Candace Owens slammed President Joe Biden for allowing asylum seekers in during the Covid pandemicCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Joe Biden has committed to handling asylum seekers in a more humane way than the Trump administration didCredit: AP:Associated Press

“Remember guys: coronavirus is so real and so deadly that Joe Biden just authorized 25,000 migrants to enter our country from Mexico on foot,” Owens wrote.

“You going to work or celebrating holidays with family would be a crime against humanity though,” she tweeted. “Obey.”

The controversial conservative commentator has been very vocal about her opposition to Biden and his policies.

Her latest criticism comes after the Biden administration announced that they would allow 25,000 asylum seekers from Mexico to enter the US while they await hearings.

Owens is a vocal Biden criticCredit: Twitter

The Biden administration will let 25,000 asylum seekers gradually enter the countryCredit: AP:Associated Press

The first group with active cases will be allowed in the United States on February 19, authorities said.

They plan to start slowly with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer.

Administration officials declined to name them out of fear they may encourage a rush of people to those locations.

Owens pictured with the former presidentCredit: Instagram

The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum seekers from coming into the country.

About 70,000 asylum seekers were enrolled in “Remain in Mexico,” officially called “Migrant Protection Protocols,” since it was introduced in January 2019.

The Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals on Biden’s first day in office.

Since then, some asylum seekers picked up at the border have been released in the US with notices to appear in court.

Homeland Security noted that the administration’s move “should not be interpreted as an opening for people to migrate irregularly to the United States.”

Administration officials have said repeatedly that the vast majority of people who cross the border illegally are quickly expelled under a public health order in place since the pandemic struck last March.

Biden admin ‘planning to limit ICE immigration arrests and deportations’ after signing exec orders to shred Trump policies

