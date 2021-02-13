https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/champagne-red-wine-mass-tap-nuns-117th-birthday/

(KOMO NEWS) – Question: How do you fit 117 candles onto a birthday cake for the world’s second-oldest person? Answer: You can’t.

A French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person was celebrating her 117th birthday in style on Thursday. There were plans for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast Sister André’s exceptional longevity through two world wars and a recent bout of COVID-19.

“It’s a big day,” David Tavella, the communications manager for the nun’s care home in the southern French city of Toulon, told The Associated Press. “She is in great shape. I went to see her this morning. She is really happy. She wanted me to tell her the schedule for the day again.”

