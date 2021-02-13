https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/13/close-call-sen-mitch-mcconnell-among-republicans-who-will-vote-to-acquit-trump/

The impeachment trial for Donald Trump is continuing in the U.S. Senate today, but there’s less mystery around what the outcome will be. Democrat hopes for some sort of miracle that would culminate in well over a dozen GOP senators voting guilty in order to reach the two-thirds threshold have taken a blow with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s decision:

Fox confirms: McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2021

In a statement, McConnell says the Senate lacks jurisdiction because Trump is no longer in office:

McConnell says it was a “close call” but says impeachment is “primarily a tool of removal” and the Senate lacks jurisdiction . He says criminal conduct by a president in office can be prosecuted when the president is out of office pic.twitter.com/JGMTjCp2OL — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 13, 2021

