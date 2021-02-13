https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cnns-jake-tapper-shames-trumps-lawyer-orthodox-jewish-faith/

(BREITBART) – CNN’s Jake Tapper mocked David Schoen, one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, for his Orthodox Jewish faith on Friday afternoon.

Tapper tweeted after Schoen left the Senate impeachment trial to make it home in time to observe the Jewish Sabbath, when work is forbidden.

Tapper, who is also Jewish, mocked Schoen, suggesting that he had violated the tenets of his faith by representing the president.

