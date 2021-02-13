https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538727-democrats-revive-debate-over-calling-impeachment-witnesses

Democrats are reviving a debate over whether to call witnesses for the impeachment trial against former President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE, an issue that as of Friday many senators viewed as settled.

Neither House impeachment managers nor Trump’s legal team had formally closed the door to calling witnesses, but senators on both sides of the aisle expected they wouldn’t and that the trial would wrap up on Saturday.

But some Democrats are now endorsing the idea in the wake of new details about conversations then-President Trump had with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office Conservative House Republican welcomes Clark as chief of US Chamber MORE (R-Calif.) during the Jan. 6 attack.

“The House Managers should ask for witnesses to be called, including anyone who communicated with Donald Trump or have direct knowledge of his actions and state of mind while he was in the White House after the Capitol was breached and while the attempted coup was ongoing,” Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyBiden to redirect .4M in aid to Myanmar, sanction key military figures Senate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle Hillicon Valley: Ballots go out in Amazon union battle in Alabama | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Facebook to remove posts with false claims about vaccines MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted on Saturday.

Markey was endorsing an idea that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehousePortman, Whitehouse say COVID-19 is complicating opioid addiction fight The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – New video of riot unnerves many senators Overnight Health Care: CDC study says double masking works | House Democrats propose multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package | Industry groups back ObamaCare reforms proposed by Democrats MORE (D-R.I.) tweeted on Friday night, saying that Trump’s legal counsel had made misrepresentations that they needed to correct.

“One way to clear it up? Suspend trial to depose McCarthy and Tuberville under oath and get facts. Ask Secret Service to produce for review comms back to White House re VP Pence safety during siege. What did Trump know, and when did he know it?” Whitehouse tweeted.

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court nixes Trump move to open 10 million acres to mining | Treasury will reportedly add climate czar | Manchin pushes natural gas in letter to Biden Five things Biden should do to tackle the climate emergency Overnight Energy: Biden faces calls to shut down Dakota Access pipeline | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior MORE (D-Ore.) also endorsed the idea, saying that Whitehouse “nailed it.”

Tuberville disclosed to reporters this week that he told Trump on Jan. 6, while the Capitol was under attack, that then-Vice President Pence had been removed from the Senate chamber.

Whitehouse acknowledged on Saturday that it’s up to House managers, adding “it’s not my call so we’ll see what Team Raskin decides to do.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump lawyers center defense around attacks on Democrats Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial Democrats warn of ‘whataboutism’ ahead of Trump defense MORE (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager, has not said if they will try to call witnesses. While either Trump’s team or the House managers could press for witnesses, the Senate has to formally vote to call them.

Republicans have threatened that if Democrats decide to call witnesses that Trump’s team will also demand to call witnesses.

A source indicated to Politico on Saturday that they could try to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? MORE (D-Calif.) to explain security at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

That effort is all but guaranteed to fail in the Senate because they would need 51 votes, which would require the support of Democrats.

