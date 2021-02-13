https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-2

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. University of Washington Launches ‘Center For Anti-Racism In Nursing’ – The College Fix

The University of Washington has launched a new “Center for Anti-Racism in Nursing” as the school’s dean believes that “nurses are in the ideal position” to combat racism. The center will also require nursing students to sign an “anti-racism pledge,” though the final wording is still pending university approval.

9. Students At Georgetown, A Catholic School, Feel ‘Unsafe’ By Optional, Pro-Life Event – Campus Reform

A pro-abortion group at Georgetown University is calling on the Jesuit school to condemn pro-life speakers. The petition specifically calls out Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is slated to talk on a panel.

8. Claremont McKenna College Will Offer Racially Segregated Mental Health Resources – The College Fix

Claremont McKenna College is offering students mental health resources based on race. In an email to students, the school offered counseling and support programs directed at “Latinx” students and support groups for black students.

7. University of Wisconsin Campus Asks Students To Take 21-Week ‘Equity Challenge’ – The Daily Wire

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is advocating that students participate in a 21-week long equity challenge. The Wisconsin school is asking students to capitalize on the “opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how inequity and racism affect our lives and communities.” The program began in light of Black History Month on Feb. 1 and will end on June 21.

6. U.C. Berkeley Advised Chinese Government On Economic Decisions – Washington Free Beacon

The University of California-Berkeley jointly operated a research center in China that gave economic advice to the Chinese Communist Party. According to a report by the Washington Free Beacon, the university began operating the Guizhou Berkeley Big Data Innovation Research Center (GBIC) in Sept. 2016 alongside the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Chinese province of Guizhou’s local government.

5. Elite San Francisco School Nixes Merit-Based Admission – Washington Free Beacon

The San Francisco Board of Education voted to nix its merit-based admission process after students, faculty, and community members claimed the system was perpetuating white supremacy. Lowell High School will admit students through a lottery system to avoid choosing students that have the best grades and test scores.

4. Biden Administration Quietly Drops Trump Proposal To Track Chinese Influence In U.S. Schools – The Daily Caller

The Biden administration withdrew a Trump-era rule proposed that would have required American universities to disclose their relationships with Confucius Institutes. Confucius Institutes have direct links to the Chinese Communist Party.

3. Illinois Might Mandate Teachers To ‘Embrace’ Progressive Viewpoints – The Daily Wire

The Illinois State Board of Education is set to vote on a new “culturally responsive” teaching standards that would force educators to “embrace and encourage progressive viewpoints.” On Feb. 16, the board will decide whether to implement the new K-12 teaching standards titled, “Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading.” According to a copy of the proposed legislation obtained by The Daily Wire, teachers will be forced to embrace left-wing social policies as part of the school curriculum.

2. Elon University Hosts ‘Urgent’ Whites-Only Caucus To ‘Process Complicity’ In Racism – The Young America’s Foundation

Elon University is slated to host a weekly “white caucus” meeting for white students to “unpack race and systemic oppression.” According to a letter obtained by Young America’s Foundation, the North Carolina university’s school of education will put on a white-only caucus every Tuesday night. “A white caucus is a space for white-identifying individuals to engage in conversations that unpack race and systemic oppression,” the email reads.

1. San Francisco School Board Spends Hours Debating Whether Gay Father Of Mixed-Race Daughter Is Diverse Enough For All-Female Volunteer Group – The Daily Wire

The San Francisco Board of Education spent two hours of their Tuesday night meeting debating whether Sean Brenzel, the white, gay father of a mixed-race daughter, was diverse enough for an open position on a parent advisory board currently occupied by only women.

