Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg appears to have inadvertently shared protest-planning documents meant for globalist activists and journalists that she deleted, and later replaced after being called out on social media. “Will you be part of the biggest protest in Human History?,” proclaimed a flyer shared by Thunberg.

Leftist globalist agitators are livid that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is seeking to preserve the sovereignty of India’s farmers by privatizing their land. Socialists believe in burdensome regulation, as a truly free market threatens their power. According to Indians who have spoke with RAIR, the new legislation helps farmers by allowing them to sell their goods directly to market. Before, heavily regulated farmers were forced to go through “brokers”.

According to Greta Thunberg’s propaganda, the goal is to stop “unregulated corporatisation” of farming.

When President Donald Trump cut regulations and taxes, for example, the economy thrived. But the president’s actions directly threatened the leftist vision of a government takeover of industry. Unfortunately, the devastating impact of unscientific and arbitrary lockdowns has reversed those gains in America and around the world, but has empowered left-wing governments.

Greta Thunberg may be a puppet, but she is taking her orders directly from those seeking more power and control over farmers in India, not less. She and her ilk are called “communist agitators” or “outside agitators” for a reason. Like Thunberg, leftist activists are always on the hunt for situations they can exploit to promote their agenda. The left does not want you to think they exist, but communist agitators are behind the vast majority of “uprisings” from the Occupy movement, to Ferguson in 2014 to the Black Lives Matter riots last year.

Attached to Thunberg’s Tweet was a Google document that was promptly deleted after she was called out, she “replaced” the document with an “updated” toolkit.

Here is the the original Tweet:

Indian journalist Sudhir Chaudhary posted images of the archived documents:

Some of the India farm agitators have been compiled at Keywiki. Citizen journalist Vinodh Kumar of The String discussed the links exposed by the toolkit in a video posted to YouTube, which was, of course, swiftly removed.

