Yesterday, Big Tech companies like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube enacted further censorship on their platforms.

Twitter kicked off Project Veritas. YouTube kicked off LifeSite News. Facebook enacted tighter policies regarding “misinformation.” Even Disney got into the action—firing Gina Carano because of a social media post.

Let’s discuss where this is leading America.

