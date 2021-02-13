https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/final-senate-vote-in-impeachment-trial-happening-now-trump-acquitted-for-a-second-time/
With Democrats taking the calling of witnesses off the table, there’s nothing else keeping the Senate from voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection. Here’s how it’s going:
The Senate is voting on whether former President Trump incited the insurrection on Jan. 6
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021
Final Senate vote is happening now.
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) February 13, 2021
Over/under 55 conviction votes
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 13, 2021
#Breaking: The Senate is voting on whether to convict Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Their choice: Guilty or Not Guilty. 67 votes needed for conviction.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
GOP Sen. Burr votes guilty.
— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2021
Burr voted guilty. Wow.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021
The Senators are voting from their desks, saying “guilty” or “not guilty” aloud. @BillCassidy has just voted “GUILTY.”
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 13, 2021
Republican Senator Bill Cassidy votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021
MS. COLLINS: “Guilty.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021
Senate Republicans voting guilty so far:
Burr
Cassidy
Collins
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 13, 2021
MS. MURKOWSKI: “Guilty.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021
Sen McConnell (Minority Leader) R Not Guilty
— Greta Van Susteren (@greta) February 13, 2021
Graham votes not guilty.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021
Mike Lee votes not guilty.
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 13, 2021
Moderate WVirginia Dem Manchin votes guilty
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 13, 2021
Here’s a shocker:
MR. ROMNEY: “Guilty.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021
Republican Senator Mitt Romney votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021
Just a reminder that, before today, only one Senator had ever voted to convict a President from his own party (Romney, 374 days ago).
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 13, 2021
Republican Senator Ben Sasse votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021
Toomey is 7th Guilty vote from GOP
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 13, 2021
Seven Republicans vote to convict Donald Trump: Burr, Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey.
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) February 13, 2021
Enough R votes now for acquittal #impeachment
— Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 13, 2021
Game over:
Trump has been acquitted (not guilty) for a second time on impeachment charges.
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 13, 2021
Final Senate vote 57 guilty, 43 not guilty. Trump is acquitted.
— Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2021
And the vote is 57-43. Trump is acquitted after Democrats fail to get the 2/3 majority votes necessary to convict.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 13, 2021
Senate acquits Donald Trump with 7 GOP defections, an outcome everyone knew would happen. The media narrative these past five days has been starkly different than the political verdict, given the two-thirds constiututional requirement
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) February 13, 2021
BREAKING: US Senate votes to acquit former President Trump on article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/UAYXuYaAnL
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2021
Former President Donald J. Trump acquitted of inciting insurrection
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021
Here’s how it went down:
Baldwin: Guilty
Barrasso: Not guilty
Bennet: Guilty
Blackburn: Not guilty
Blumenthal: Guilty
Blunt: Not guilty
Booker: Guilty
Boozman: Not guilty
Braun: Not guilty
Brown: Guilty
Burr: Guilty
Cantwell: Guilty
Capito: Not Guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Cardin: Guilty
Carper: Guilty
Casey: Guilty
Cassidy: Guilty
Collins: Guilty
Coons: Guilty
Cornyn: Not guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Cortez Masto: Guilty
Cotton: Not Guilty
Cramer: Not Guilty
Crapo: Not guilty
Cruz: Not guilty
Daines: Not guilty
Duckworth: Guilty
Durbin: Guilty
Ernst: Not guilty
Feinstein: Guilty
Fischer: Not guilty
Gillibrand: Guilty
Graham: Not guilty
Grassley: Not guilty
Hagerty: Not guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Hasan: Guilty
Hawley: Not guilty
Heinrich: Guilty
Hickenlooper: Guilty
Hirono: Guilty
Hoeven: Not guilty
Hyde-Smith: Not guilty
Inhofe: Not guilty
Johnson: Not guilty
Kaine: guilty
Kelly: Guilty
Kennedy: Not guilty
King: Guilty
Klobuchar: Guilty
Leahy: Guilty
Lee: Not guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Lujan: Guilt
Lummis: Not guilty
Manchin: Guilty
Markey: Guilty
Marshall: Not guilty
McConnell: Not guilty
Menendez: Guilty
Merkley: Guilty
Moran: Not guilty
Murkowski: Guilty
Murphy: Guilty
Murray: Guilty
Ossoff: Guilty
Padilla: Guilty
Paul: Not guilty
Peters: Guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Portman: Not guilty
Reed: guilty
Risch: Not guilty
Romney: Guilty
Rosen: Guilty
Rounds: Not guilty
Rubio: Not guilty
Sanders: Not guilty
Sasse: Guilty
Schatz: Guilty
Schumer: Guilty
Scott Fl: Not Guilty
Scott SC: Not Guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Shaheen: Guilty
Shelby: not guilty
Sinema: Guilty
Smith: guilty
Stabenow: Guilty
Sullivan: Not guilty
Tester: Guilty
Thune: Not guilty
Tillis: Not guilty
Toomey: Guilty
Tuberville: Not guilty
Van Hollen: guilty
Warner: Guilty
Warnock: Guilty
Warren: Guilty
Whitehouse: guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Wicker: not guilty
Wyden: Guilty
Young: Not guilty
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021
Update:
Trump has already released a statement:
Fmr President Donald Trump statement on acquittal: “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it,…”
— John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) February 13, 2021
Trump statement makes clear he’s not going away: “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you…” pic.twitter.com/vOCD30rTqW
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021
Update:
Sen. Chuck Schumer, who considers every Republican victory “a day that will live in infamy,” surprised no one with his statement:
Chuck Schumer declares vote to acquit Trump as a vote “that will live in infamy.” pic.twitter.com/2mulOgpmsv
— Roger Simon (@politicoroger) February 13, 2021
